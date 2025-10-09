Tinubu stops Wike’s monthly media briefing over rising political tension

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to suspend his monthly media briefing immediately and concentrate on governance rather than engage in politics.

As gathered, the President’s directives were said to have been made amid growing concerns over his recent public outbursts and their potential to heighten political tensions in Rivers State.

Sources from the Presidency on Thursday disclosed that the decision was taken after top government officials expressed worry before the President that Wike’s regular press briefings had become increasingly confrontational and politically charged.

The sources explained that previous briefings were filled with threats and inflammatory remarks directed at perceived opponents in his home state.

They added that close aides to the president recommended that Wike be prevented from organising the October edition to prevent further deterioration of the fragile peace recently restored in Rivers, where political hostilities between Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara have unsettled the state for months.

“One of the reasons for the ban is that relative calm is returning to Rivers State after Wike had earlier lobbied President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency when he was denied access to the state treasury by Governor Fubara,” a source reportedly said.

Another top aide revealed that Wike’s frequent verbal attacks on Rivers elders who had tried to mediate between him and Governor Fubara raised fears within the presidency that his comments could reignite hostilities in the oil-rich state.

“The president’s team is concerned that Wike’s outbursts against those elders could plunge the state into another round of political crisis,” the aide added.

Despite the alleged presidential directive, sources said the minister is resisting the move and has reached out to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, to intervene and have the ban lifted.

When contacted for comments, the media aide to the FCT Minister, Lere Olayinka, dismissed the report, saying, “I don’t respond to rumours.”