Tinubu: Solomon’s wisdom and the saboteurs

The biblical mother who killed her child and wanted her neighbour’s child as replacment is still around. Her prayer was that King Solomon should cut a living child into two so that her neighbour would be childless, just like her.

The Yoruba has a way of saying this, “Dà bi n se dà”. “Ill Will”. This resentment mostly comes from enemy within and I suspect some APC losers who are still active in the present government.

Because they could not have their ways in the party primary, they are working with outsiders, perhaps opposition parties to cause crisis and discredit the ruling party ahead of the February presidential election.

As Tinubu put it during his campaign in Abeokuta Ogun State on Wednesday, the hoarding of redesigned Naira and fuel scarcity are plots by the saboteurs to scuttle the coming election.

Expectedly, the fifth columnist had quickly rephrased the statement as an attack on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Either way, the cabals think more about their future not the pains Nigerians are presently experiencing.

They know that their political relevance is gone with Tinubu as the next president. For seven years, we never had it so bad that fuel scarcity would be so intense that the government would not be able to address it.

However, ahead of the February election, the government suddenly loses all forms to control fuel scarcity. It is a case of the good, the bad and the ugly, thanks to Clint Eastwood in the Epic American Movie of the 80s.

The bad side of the current fuel crisis is that it is the losers in the ruling party that are inflicting pains on Nigerians. Tinubu knows this and I am so happy that he passed the message to the public on Wednesday.

Sometimes he has to speak his mind out to set himself free from the wicked few who rule this country from the backend. President Muhammadu Buhari cannot control them or possibly he decides not to.

The good side is that Tinubu has an idea of the people behind this fuel crisis by the information at his disposal, which of course is an opportunity to fortify his team the more to win the February presidential election. It is always tough fighting the enemy within but it is winnable, it may require Solomon’s wisdom to conquer.

However, the ugly side of the matter is about those who claim to be democrats but are praying to stop the election because their preferred candidates are not showing any sign of victory. These are men who enjoy the present energy at the gas stations. Men who trade in fuel and capitalise on a weak government to extort the citizens.

These are Nigerians who are scared of Tinubu’s presidency. They know he has the capacity to stop their excesses and they don’t want such a personality but a dunce who will never ask them questions.

In this situation, Tinubu may not need the riffle of Clint Eastwood or the writing of Sergio Leone but Solomon’s wisdom to beat these saboteurs. Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist based in Lagos

