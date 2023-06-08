Tinubu signs bill for judicial officers’ retirement age, other

Barely a week after his inauguration, President Bola Tinubu has signed into law a constitutional amendment bill, bringing uniformity to the retirement age and pension of judicial officers across the country.

Tinubu said that his decision to quickly sign the bill into law was to ensure that the judiciary work effectively as stipulated by the 1999 constitution

and the staff get renumeration that confirmed with their work in the country.

With Tinubu’s action, the retirement age of High Court judges has been increased from 65 to 70 years.

The president’s assent was disclosed in a statement signed by the State House Director of Information, Abiodun Oladunjoye, on Thursday.

According to him, With the signing of the Constitutional amendment Bill, retirement age and pension rights of judicial officers have been effectively brought into uniformity and other related matters.

“In exercising the powers vested in him under the 1999 Constitution as amended, President Bola Tinubu on Thursday at the State House assented to a fresh amendment of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu signed into law the ‘Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) (No.37), 2023’ presented by the outgoing 9th National Assembly,” the statement read.

While signing the amendment Bill into law, President Tinubu pledged his administration’s dedication to strengthening the judiciary, ensuring the rule of law, and empowering judicial officers to execute their responsibilities effectively.

Tinubu gave assent to the bill barely one month after its passage into law by the Senate led by its president, Ahmed Lawan.

The National Assembly passed the bill after the adoption of a motion titled: “Passage of Constitution (Fifth) Alteration Bill No. 20 (Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers), 2023”.

Currently, the mandatory retirement age of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court justices is 70. Therefore, the bill seeks to bring the retirement age of High Court judges to be at par with that of the justices of the two appellate courts.

The motion which was sponsored by the Chairman of the Senate Ad hoc Committee on Constitution Review, Ovie Omo-Agege, was in line with provisions of the Authentication Act.

“Recall that on Tuesday, April 4, the Clerk to the National Assembly was directed to transmit Constitution Alteration Bill No. 47 (Establishment of State Security Council) after it met the requirement of Section 9(2) of the Constitution to Mr President for his assent.

“Recall also that Sokoto State House of Assembly was among the State Houses of Assembly that were yet to forward their resolution. Others are Gombe, Jigawa, Kebbi, Kwara, Plateau, Sokoto and Taraba State Houses of Assembly.

“Aware that Sokoto state House of Assembly has forwarded its resolution; and convinced that with the approval of Sokoto State House of Assembly, the Constitution (Fifth Alteration) Bill No. 20 (Uniform Retirement Age for Judicial Officers), has met the provisions of Section 9(2) of the Constitution, for passage,” Mr Omo-Agege said.

