Tinubu shops for another spokesperson after Ngelale resigned

President Bola Tinubu has started shopping for a new spokesperson as he prepares to return home from China following his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, decision to step down from the post after over one year of appointment.

Aside from those already appointed, who sources said acted as spokespersons during the President’s campaign, who have started lobbying, other eligible candidates have also started indicating interest in replacing Ngelale.

The move started on Saturday hours after Ngelale announced his decision and how it was approved by the president.

Ngelale, who played active role during the past administration, has proceeded on an indefinite leave of absence.

Confirming the search, the Presidency, in a statement released to respond to Ngelale request, directed that the former aide could proceed with his decision.

According to the statement, “The President has received the memo from Chief Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President as well as Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, informing of his decision to proceed on an indefinite leave of absence for personal and health reasons.

“The President accepts his reasons for the leave, fully understands them and sympathizes with the circumstances that have led to this seemingly difficult decision.

“While extending his heartfelt prayers and best wishes to Chief Ngelale and his family during this challenging moment, the President hopes for a speedy recovery and full restoration to health.

“The President notes his tireless efforts and dedication in serving the nation, and thanks him for the remarkable contributions he made in his various capacities, especially in advancing national discourse and leading efforts on climate action and other key initiatives.

“The President wishes him well in all his future endeavors. And during this period, we kindly ask that the wish for privacy of Chief Ngelale and his family be respected”.

Ngelale said the decision was taken after significant consultations with his family over the past days as a vexatious medical situation had worsened.

He made this known through a statement issued, adding that he has sent a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Ngelale explained that he has also stepped down as the Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

Earlier, he said: “On Friday, I submitted a memo to the Chief of Staff to the President informing my office that I am proceeding on an indefinite leave of absence to frontally deal with medical matters presently affecting my immediate, nuclear family,” he said.

“While I fully appreciate that the ship of state waits for no man, this agonizing decision — entailing a pause of my functions as the Special Adviser to the President on Media & Publicity and Official Spokesperson of the President; Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action, and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen — was taken after significant consultations with my family over the past several days as a vexatious medical situation has worsened at home.

“I look forward to returning to full-time national service when time, healing, and fate permit. I respectfully ask for some privacy for my family and I during this time.”

The leave of absence implies that he would temporarily suspend his duties as spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu.