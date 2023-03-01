Tinubu, Shettima to receive certificate of return Wednesday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it would present the certificate of return to the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, and vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, INEC said that a date for senators and House of Representatives members-elect would be announced after Tinubu and Shetimma must have received their certificates.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced this minutes after declaring the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate as the President-elect on Wednesday in Abuja.

Declaring Tinubu as the winner he polled 8,794,726 votes to emerge 2023 presidential election winner, Yakubu said, “That Tinubu Bola Ahmed of the APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.”

After announcing Tinubu as the winner, Yakubu explained that the commission would be presenting the certificate of return to Tinubu and Shettima at the International Collation Centre in Abuja.

The move, he said, would allow the commission to have ample time to adequately plan for the governorship election billed for March 11.

Tinubu won the election ahead of other contenders — the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar; the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi; and the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

The top three presidential candidates won in 12 states each while Kwankwaso claimed only Kano State with the highest vote cast or an individual candidate during the poll.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

