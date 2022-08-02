Tinubu, Shettima await Buhari’s approval on campaign Director-General appointment

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, would have to wait for President Muhammadu Buhari and the party’s national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, to know who would coordinate his campaign ahead of the 2023 election in the country.

Reasons for the president’s approval, as gathered, was to allow more inputs from everyone particularly major stakeholders to further scrutinise the choice picked.

Though there are some reports that Edo State former governor and APC ex-national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, had been appointed as the director-general of the party’s presidential campaign council, but the report has been debunked by the party.

Speaking on the need for the Lagos state former governor and Shettima to wait for Buhari’s input, Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, briefed journalists after a meeting of the APC governors had with the party’s presidential candidate, and Borno state former governor, stressed that all that were being done were for the party’s progress.

El-Rufai, after the meeting held behind closed doors yesterday, disclosed that other positions in the council were currently being discussed among party members, as a measure to bring about a formidable team that would ensure effectiveness in its activities leading to next year’s election.

While adding that President Buhari and Adamu would be briefed before a formal announcement, the Kaduna governor noted that their input was needed for efficiency.

“A decision has been taken on the director-general but other positions in the campaign council are still being discussed. The president and the national chairman and national working committee will be briefed before a formal announcement,” El-Rufai stated.

“This is a delegation of the Progressive Governors Forum led by our Chairman Dr. Atiku Bagudu and the party represented by the national secretary.”

“We came to report on an assignment given to us by our Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate to begin the broad consultations and develop a structure for the presidential campaign council. We have done some work on it.

“We have briefed the candidate and his running mate and inputs have been taken and our hope is that in the shortest possible time the candidate will consult more with the party leadership and brief Mr. President and get his input and then we formally unveil the presidential campaign council”.

Also in attendance at the meeting were Oshiomhole and the APC National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore, and others

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

