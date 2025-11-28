Tinubu setup team for tax policy reform

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the National Tax Policy Implementation Committee (NTPIC) to ensure the effective rollout of Nigeria’s new tax reforms.

The committee will be chaired by Joseph Tegbe, who has over 35 years of experience in the public and private sectors and previously served as Senior Partner and Head of Advisory Services at KPMG Africa.

The Special Adviser to the President on Finance and Economy, Sanyade Okoli, will serve as secretary, while members include Ismaeel Ahmed, Rukaiya El-Rufai, and other experts.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, will supervise the committee, which is tasked with consulting widely across public and private sectors to ensure broad-based input into the implementation process.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, stated in a release on Friday that the committee comprises experts drawn from tax administration, finance, law, the private sector, and civil society, ensuring a balanced and inclusive approach to policy execution.

According to him, the NTPIC is expected to enhance revenue mobilisation, minimise leakages, and reinforce accountability, thereby strengthening the government’s fiscal sustainability and national development objectives.

The committee will also work with stakeholders to address implementation challenges and ensure nationwide buy-in, while prioritising strong inter-agency coordination by aligning the work of key revenue and regulatory institutions, harmonising existing frameworks with new statutes, and ensuring unified oversight and reporting throughout the transition process.

In establishing the committee, President Tinubu emphasised that effective implementation of the Tax Acts is central to the nation’s economic transformation agenda and critical to strengthening public finance management while safeguarding the legitimate expectations of investors and the productive sectors.

“These new Tax Acts reflect our administration’s commitment to building a fair, transparent, and technology-driven tax system that supports economic growth while protecting the interests of citizens and businesses.

“The National Tax Policy Implementation Committee will ensure coherent, effective, and well-aligned implementation across all levels of government,” the President stated.

Meanwhile, the chairman of the committee has expressed the team’s readiness to work diligently in support of national development.

“We understand the strategic importance of these Tax Acts. Our committee will work closely with all stakeholders to support the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy in ensuring seamless implementation and building public trust in the tax system,” he said.