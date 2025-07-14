Tinubu sets up 17-man commitee for Buhari’s funeral

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the formation of a 17-man inter-ministerial committee to organize a state funeral for former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed on at age 82 in the United Kingdom, days after leaving Nigeria for a treatment in the country.

The creation of the 17-man commitee comes ahead of Buhari’s funeral, scheduled to take place in Daura, his hometown in Katsina State, following his passing in an intensive care unit of a medical facility in London.

The committee, chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, is tasked with planning and coordinating the official burial arrangements in honour of the late elder statesman.

The committee comprises key ministers and senior government officials from various ministries and security agencies, including the Ministers of Finance, Defence, Interior, Works, and Information, as well as the National Security Adviser, the Inspector General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), among others.

President Tinubu has also directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) to open condolence registers at their offices to allow members of the public to pay their respects to the late President Buhari.

In addition, central condolence registers will be made available at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja for the diplomatic community and the general public.

In a press statement released on Monday, the formation of this committee reflects the government’s commitment to honoring the former president’s legacy and ensuring that his state funeral is conducted with the respect and dignity befitting a former head of state.

According to the statement, “The Office of the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), will serve as the Secretariat to the Committee.

“In honour of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, President Tinubu has also directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to open condolence registers at the entrance of their respective offices for the public to pay their respects to the late Elder Statesman.

“Additionally, a central condolence register for the diplomatic community and the general public will be opened at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.