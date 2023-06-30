Tinubu: Sanwo-Olu’s successor and Lagos politics

Twice I have watched his reception by Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and each time I had switched off abruptly.

I don’t like watching President Bola Ahmed Tinubu talk when he should be resting.

He would not pretend. He said he was tired having flown in to the country on the eve of Eid-el-Kabir from London and then driven straight to Bourdillon where thousands of admirers and politicians were waiting for him.

Tinubu was dragged to Lagos State House, Marina by Sanwo-Olu for a reception where all his successors gathered to shower praises on him.

Tinubu, though a man, has been performing the role of a good mother for those that came after him. He birthed them, backed them and eventually bent his back.

He also loved them and scolded them whenever they moved off the track, yet he kept his eyes on the ball to becoming Nigeria’s president.

The picture that came out of the reception defines Tinubu as a mother whose back had refused to break despite carrying heavyweight for so many years.

The significance of Tinubu being cuddled by his three successors, Babatunde Raji Fashola (SAN), Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu is the peace instead of war that the frame depicts.

It does not mean their interactions had been smooth or that they never looked straight at one and another’s eye balls, it gives credence to Yoruba virtue of ‘Omoluabi”.

We were privy to the animosity that existed before the second term of Fashola when a third force, “The Trueface of Lagos” suddenly emerged from no where to stop the governor from getting the second term ticket.

Fashola navigated his ways and ruled for eight good years, working with Tinubu’s template. And when Ambode came, another force that would later become Governance Advisory Council, GAC appeared.

The elders described Ambode as a commando who had refused to listen to the party anymore and had deviated from the blueprint and the party’s agenda. Ambode never won the battle, he served once and for those who knew little about the intrigues, they put all the blame on Tinubu.

Perhaps Sanwo-Olu will have his own battle with Tinubu in the future over who will succeed him in Lagos, it is not impossible. What matters is how he will play his card to manoeuvre the tide in his favour.

His politics of today is tantalising and promising that his future is bright and rewarding but then he must be careful with his fraternity with a few that are not in the good book of Mr. President.

Appearing at Ambode’s 60th birthday is not bad. Bringing him to the Tinubu’s reception is another good thing, which I think should not go beyond that.

The closeness must not get to a level that Ambode may want to worm himself back into the mainstream for a second term. It is possible and he has the rights but then it may boomerang.

This president of course has a bigger stake in Lagos politics, he has more loads to carry now for Nigeria not just as a mother but also as father of the nation.

By Kunle Awosiyan is a journalist based in Lagos State.

