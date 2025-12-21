Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu reel out Eyo festival benefits to tourism

President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, led led dozens of Lagosians on a procession for the Eyo festival, describing it as a platform to showcase culture and tourism in the country.

They added that the event, often held to celebrate personalities for their contribution to Lagos development, is worthy of local and international attention.

The disclosed this on Sunday during the Ijade Opa Eyo procession at Lagos House, Marina, when the Olori Eyo, White Cap chiefs, traditional leaders and participants paid homage to them ahead of the festival scheduled for Saturday, December 27.

Those to be honoured with this year’s Eyo festival are the late Iyaloja-General, Abibat Mogaji, mother of President Bola Tinubu; the first military Governor of Lagos, Mobolaji Johnson; the first civilian Governor, Lateef Jakande; and the Third Republic Governor, Sir Michael Otedola.

Ahead of the Eyo festival, Lagos Island came alive on Sunday with the traditional Ijade Opa Eyo procession, which moved through key historic locations, reaffirming the city’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage.

The ritual procession, marked by the ceremonial bearing of the Opambata, symbolised guidance, protection and the transmission of tradition from one generation to another, as Lagos reflected on its foundations and advanced with dignity.

Speaking during the event, tagged “Ijade Opa Eyo”, which featured the Adimu Orisa festival’s songs, performances, and prayers with ceremonial processions led by Olori Eyo and Akinsiku of Lagos, Chief Adebola Dosumu, and adherents with their Opa Mbata, Sanwo-Olu said the gathering marked the commencement of the Eyo festival.

Sanwo-Olu, who described the Eyo festival as a powerful expression of identity and continuity, said the ceremony underscores Lagos’ rich cultural depth, noting that a people without culture risk losing relevance.

The Governor commended participants for their turnout and highlighted the symbolic black-and-white attire as a strong representation of unity and progress.

He said: “The Eyo Festival holding on Saturday will be a day of joy and pride for Lagos. It will be a ceremony that will be colourful and joyous and show the deepness of our rich cultural heritage. And it will be a ceremony that both our local and international friends will attend.

“We know that indeed there is a strong and rich tradition and culture in Lagos. People without a culture are going to extinction. If you don’t have a culture, you are not relevant. What are you living for? What are you passing on? What are you transferring? So it would be a cultural event that we will use to demonstrate to all of our visitors and friends that Lagos is not only the Centre of Excellence and the commercial and economic nerve centre of our country, but it is also the melting point of culture and tourism.”

Sanwo-Olu also thanked the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu, for championing the 2025 Eyo Festival after eight years of its celebration in the state. He also commended those at the event, which featured traditional religious adherents clad in white and black, which signified unity and peace as well as the uniqueness of the deep cultural heritage.

“I want to formally acknowledge and thank all of you for coming out in large numbers this afternoon to demonstrate your support and the elegance of the richness of our culture. The white and the black that have been demonstrated here today are very strong and unique colours of unity and progress,” he said.

Also speaking at the event attended by Deputy Governor Dr Obafemi Hamzat, First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and cabinet members, among others, the Olori Eyo, Chief Adebola Dosunmu, explained that the Ijade Opa Eyo is part of a wider preparatory procession ahead of the main Eyo festival scheduled for Saturday, noting that the outing formally signals the certainty of the forthcoming festival.

He said the outing involves visits to family houses, traditional palaces, the Oba’s Palace, the Governor’s residence and other significant locations, including paying homage at President Bola Tinubu’s house.

Dosunmu outlined key cultural rules guiding the festival, including restrictions on footwear, caps and scarves, and a prohibition on photographing the sacred Orishas, while allowing pictures of the Eyo masquerades.

He emphasised that tradition and religion are distinct, stressing that culture predates modern religions and remains an inherited identity passed down through generations.

The Ijade Opa Eyo procession once again highlighted Lagos’ resolve to protect its ancestral customs, reinforcing culture as a unifying force and a vital pillar of the state’s history, identity and tourism appeal.