Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu pick APC presidential, governorship nomination forms ahead primary

A frontline presidential aspirant and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have picked their Presidential and Gubernatorial nomination and expression of Interest forms.

Both aspirants forms were obtained on their behalf by a member of the House of Representatives, representing Ikeja Federal Constituency, James Faleke.

Faleke picked both forms for the aspirants on Friday at the APC’s national secretariat in Abuja and was accompanied by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and hundreds of members of the Tinubu Support Groups (TSG) to the party’s secretariat.

The governorship Expression of Interest and Nominations forms were presented to Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde.

Responding to the gesture, the governor commended the move and promised not to disappoint the members when elected as the governor of the state for another term.

It would be recalled that Governor Sanwo-Olu was unanimously endorsed a few days ago for a second term shot by the Lagos APC apex leadership body, Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

The Governor has also received endorsement from prominent individuals and groups in the last few weeks, demanding that he should throw his hat into the ring for a second term based on his remarkable performance during his first term in office.

