Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, others lay Awolowo’s grandson to rest

President Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; and Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, led dignitaries to lay to rest Segun Awolowo, the grandson of the first Premier of the Western Region and President of the National Trade Promotion Organisation, in Lagos.

The burial of Awolowo, the only son of prominent socialite Abah Folawiyo, came weeks after medical experts pronounced the former Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council dead.

The deceased, who died two months after marking his 62nd birthday, was buried on Friday at the Vaults and Gardens Cemetery, Ikoyi, surrounded by family members, bishops, business moguls, and political figures.

The funeral service, attended by serving and former governors and senators, overflowed with glowing tributes describing the grandson of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo as a humble, diligent, and patriotic Nigerian who carried the revered family name with grace and distinction until his final days.

The well-attended service was held at the historic Our Saviour’s Church, Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, with a sermon delivered by the Vicar, Ven. Folorunso Agbelusi.

President Tinubu, represented by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, praised the late Awolowo for serving the nation with “exceptional passion and unending dedication,” highlighting his successful leadership at NEPC and his role as Secretary of the National Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“Segun served Nigeria with exceptional passion and unending dedication. From his earliest days as a Special Assistant to the President, through his distinguished tenure as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council, he pursued his objectives with discipline and purpose and achieved real success for our country,” he said.

On his part, Sanwo-Olu, fighting back emotions, described the deceased as “a son of legacy, a servant of our nation and a pillar of his generation,” adding that Segun Awolowo lived with quiet dignity and an uncommon devotion to the Nigerian dream while remaining deeply humble despite his famous surname.

“We grew up knowing the real Awolowo family, of which our friend and brother stood tall. But if you also recall in that lineage, Segun Awolowo was not just outstanding; he was indeed a true icon coming from that name,” he added.

Other dignitaries present included former Senate President Bukola Saraki and his wife, Toyin; former Governors James Ibori, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, and Gbenga Daniel; captains of industry; and close family members led by the deceased’s widow, Mrs. Adebola Awolowo, his children, and his mother, Hajia Abba Folawiyo.