Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Islamic leaders say goodnight to Muyideen Bello

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu have joined millions of Nigerians in mourning the death of Muyideen Bello, a revered Islamic scholar and preacher, who passed away at the age of 84.

The president and others mourned the preacher after family members and hundreds of Muslims gathered at the deceased home in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, to lay him to rest as stipulated by Islam.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described Bello’s death as a significant loss to the Muslim Ummah and the nation.

“Sheikh Muyideen Ajani Bello was a man of extraordinary insight into the Quran, and his interpretations brought comfort and guidance to countless individuals. His early discovery of divine purpose, shaped by long hours of prayers and meditation, left an indelible mark on the destiny of Muslims within and outside Nigeria,” Tinubu stated.

The President lauded the cleric’s dedication to Allah and humanity, highlighting his advocacy for charity, peace, and moral governance. Tinubu urged Nigerians to emulate Sheikh Bello’s virtues of trust, honesty, and fairness in their daily lives. He concluded with prayers for Allah to grant the cleric eternal rest and comfort his family.

Similarly, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu expressed his condolences, emphasizing Sheikh Bello’s lifelong commitment to the propagation of Islam and the betterment of society.

“Sheikh Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello lived a fulfilled life, dedicating himself to the service of people and the propagation of Islam. His death is a great loss, but we are consoled by the good life he lived and the enduring legacy he left behind,” the governor stated through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile.

Sanwo-Olu praised the cleric’s unwavering dedication to honesty, dignity, and moral development, describing him as a beacon of spiritual and moral guidance.

“On behalf of my family, the people, and the Government of Lagos State, I commiserate with the immediate family, friends, associates, and the entire Muslim community over the passing of elder statesman and Islamic scholar, Sheikh Alhaji Muyideen Ajani Bello,” he added, concluding with a prayer for the deceased to attain Al-Jannah Firdaus.

Sheikh Muyideen Bello was celebrated for his dedication to the propagation of Islam, charity work, and promotion of peace and unity. His sermons inspired millions, transcending religious and ethnic divides across Nigeria and beyond.

The cleric’s passing marks the end of an era, but his teachings and legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations to come.