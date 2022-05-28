Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu and Alimosho APC unrest

Let me start by congratulating you, your Excellency, the Excecutive Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-olu, on your Victory at the just concluded Governorship primary held on 26th of May 2022 at Onikan Stadium Lagos State where Party faithfuls all over Lagos state converged and casted their votes for your reelection freely devoid of financial inducement, intimidation, harassment and bloodshed. The Process was obviously the freest and most transparent exercise in the history of Lagos.

Mr Governor sir, I dont need to pick a copy of the Nigerian constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for me to know that you are the Chief Security Officer of our dear state, Lagos.

Permit me to tell you, Mr Governor that the people of Alimosho are not happy with the high handedness in the political activities in the Local Government and the security situation of the Local Government.

I want to tell you that you have a hand in the political crisis that has been rocking Alimosho Local Government Since 2021.

You will recall that the state chapter of All Progressive Congress recognised that there are two factions of the party in Alimosho Local Government.

While a faction is loyal to Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola the other faction is loyal to Chief Mrs Adejoke Adefulire. Mr Governor sir, Ashiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu had during the last meeting he had with the leadership of coalition of Alimosho Liberation Movement and Veterans Promised to share political appointments amongst the two factions highlighting it as a solution that will completely broker peace in the Local Government.

Shortly after that meeting there came the Local Government election and the party made the chairmanship nomination form go for a whopping sum of # 2,050,000 . Each faction feilded candidates in each of the six LCDAs in Alimosho with the hope that the chairmanship positions would be shared amongst the two factions but unfortunately a faction was deliberately given all the executive chairmen positions of the 6 LCDAs, leaving the other faction with nothing. Vice chairmen slot and SLGs were also given to same faction that had all excecutive council Chairmen. An act that many people regarded as infidelity from the managers of the All Progressive Congress in the State.

Party Structures.

Party structures were shared amongst the two factions and the ward chairmen positions were shared amongst the two factions while other LGA executive positions and ward executives were shared by 55/45, a singular act that gave each of the factions some sense of belonging.

Supervisory councilors were also shared equally by the two factions but those who see themselves as first class Nigerians Added more Members to theirs while the other factions were given Portfolio that does not even exist while Juicy Portfolio was handed over to their Men, an attempt to Victimise other Appointee that were Appointed from the other Camp.

Delegates

Delegates were shared by 33/22. Instead of 50/50%. A faction has 33 and the other faction had 22. How do you think those with 33 will not defeat those with 22. Sir,

The Factions Loyal to Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola Bought over the Electoral Officers to do their biddings. While Hon. Jimoh Ajao, Alhaji Yisa Yussuf (YY) and Enilolobo Abdulahi were seen in the Office of the Excecutive Chairman of Igando-Ikotun LCDA Rigging in favour of their Candidate Hon. Ganiyu Adele Ayuba. While other Delegates and agent of other 8 Aspirants were Prevented from entering the Venue.

This singular act was the reason we lost two young and promising youths which was the aftermath of the crises that rocked the House of Representatives primary election held in Ikotun-Igando Local Government Secretariat on Friday 27th May, 2022.

Recommendations Sir.

1. Invite all Political Gladiators in Alimosho and Caution them to shealth their swords and stop exhibiting Political desperation Politics is not war.

2. The Election held yesterday should be canceld and Party Leadership should Share the Political Posts Amongst the Factions.

3. Also to Ensure that as Chief Security officer of our dear state Lagos , that no single life is lost in the Local Government and make adequate security to prevent reprisal attack of the two NURTW guys that lost their lives during the Primary election.

Ariyibi Akeem, a resident of Kola community in Agbado Okeodo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) wrote on the unrest that had continued to trail the APC primary for House of Representatives and Assembly in Alimosho Local Government.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

