Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu advise Lagos monarch, aggrieved ruling families on unity

The National leader of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have advised the 15th Oniru of Iru land in the state, Oba Omogbolahan Lawal, and aggrieved ruling families to join ranks and unite for betterment of the kingdom.

They stated that continous acrimony among those who should be piloting affairs of the kingdom would impede the needed growth and that development would be elusive of such society, kingdom or nation.

As stated, the warring parties must sheat their sword and embrace peace in order to achieve meaningful development in line with the 21st century acceptable standards and the state government developmental agenda.

The duo who spoke at the installation rite of Lawal, the coronation reception, and public presentation of the kingdom’s insignia on Sunday, said that unity was needed to reposition Iruland towards reflecting key deliverables of the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda of the Sanwo-Olu’s administration.

Throug a statement released by the state government, the APC National Leader said that the event should signal an end to the tussle and controversies that trailed the selection of Oba Lawal as Oniru, saying it was time the kingdom moved on.

He vouched for the leadership qualities of the monarch, pointing out that Oba Lawal has enormous capacity to endure, learn and listens.

Tinubu, who is also a former governor of the state, said that the Oniru was a good choice for the kingdom and urged members of ruling houses in the kingdom to rally round the Oniru for the progress of Iru land.

Tinubu, however, urged the monarch to show good character as key component of his leadership, noting that his effort to move the kingdom forward would be futile without character.

On his part, Sanwo-Olu described traditional institutions as “indispensable branch” of Yoruba society, stressing that the socio-economic growth witnessed in Iru kingdom in the last two decades had contributed in no small measure to the development of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, commended the monarch for keeping peace and for sustaining the effort to unite members of the royal families after ascending the throne.

The Governor said that he looked forward to more rewarding development activities in Iru land, but urged denizens to rally round the Oniru and maintain peace in order to achieve the monarch’s outlined objectives.

Sanwo-Olu said he had absolute confidence in the leadership ability of Oba Lawal to transform the kingdom into a 21st century city of commerce and culture, urging him to bring his wealth of experience in public service to bear in the administration of Iru land.

He said: “I have absolute confidence in the ability and capacity of His Royal Majesty to bring about greater transformation that will benefit everybody and further reposition Iruland within the metrics of development in Lagos State.

“During the installation ceremony in June, I enjoined the Oniru to strengthen the existing bond of unity within Iruland for the overall development of peace and progress of this kingdom. Two months on the throne, I’m pleased to note that the monarch took this advice to heart as exemplified by his very impressive actions characterised by wisdom, knowledge and large heartedness.

“My advice to all citizens of this great kingdom, as well as residents, is to continue to stand firm and united behind the king in order to advance the development and prosperity of this kingdom for the benefit of all,” the statement quoted him as saying.

Oba Lawal described the event as “another significant chapter” in the annals of the kingdom, stressing that priorities of his leadership would focus on socio-economic development of the kingdom.

“The burning desire to proffer pragmatic solutions to challenges facing Iru land has led to the initiative called LeGIT. This will be a rallying point and clarion call to all stakeholders to work with me to develop Iru into one of the most sustainable communities in Lagos. Our plans are in line with development agenda of the Governor,” the statement qouted the monarch as saying.