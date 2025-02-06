Tinubu sacks UniAbuja, UNN VCs, dissolves others governing council

As part of efforts to reform and restructure the tertiary education system, President Bola Tinubu has sacked two vice-chancellors from the University of Abuja and University of Nigeria Nsukka.

Aside from that, Tinubu dissolved all Governing Councils in UniAbuja, now known as Yakubu Gowon University, while making a significant leadership changes in several other universities.

The professors relieved of their duties were Aisha Maikudi of UniAbuja while Polycarp Chigbu was removed from his position as the Acting-VC at UNN, before his tenure ends on February 14.

In a statement released by the Special Adviser to the President, Bayo Adenuga on Thursday, to avoid a leadership vacuum, Oguejiofu Ujam has been appointed as his successor for six months and will not be eligible to apply for the permanent position.

To succeed Maikudi, the President assigned Lar Manko as Acting Vice Chancellor at the Yakubu Gowon University for a six-month term. She will not be eligible to apply for the substantive Vice Chancellor position when it becomes available.

Meanwhile, Lanre Tejuoso, currently Pro-Chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Makurdi, has been appointed Pro-Chancellor of the Yakubu Gowon University and will be succeeded in Makurdi by Joy Emordi, now pro-chancellor of Alvan Ikoku University of Education.

The leadership changes at UNN extend to the role of Pro-Chancellor, with Gen. Ike Nwachukwu reassigned to Pro-Chancellor at the University of Uyo (UniUYO).

To replace Nwachukwu, Tinubu selected Olubunmi Ojo, who previously held same position at the Federal University Lokoja and the Federal University of Oye-Ekiti.

As the reshuffling continues, the current Pro-Chancellor of UniUyo, Zubairu Abdullahi, has been chosen to succeed Ojo at the Federal University of Lokoja.

With aims to boost academic standards in the institution, Tinubu, replaced Emordi with Sani Stores, a Council Member in UNN.

The appointments and reassignment decisions which will take effect immediately, also promoted Olugbenga Kukoyi, a current Council Member in UNN as the new Pro-Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University in Awka, Anambra State.

According to the president, these changes reflect his administration’s commitment to revitalizing Nigeria’s higher education system through dynamic leadership and accountability.

Furthermore, the restructure aims to strengthen governance and academic excellence within Nigeria’s tertiary education sector.