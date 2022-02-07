Tinubu, Ribadu pay condolence visit to Murray-Bruce’s family

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), BolaTinubu, and former Presidential candidate, Nuhu Ribadu, have paid a condolence visit to the family of the former senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, over demise of his mother, Margret, who passed on at the age of 95.

They paid condolence visits separately to the lawmaker’s family and described the demise of the nonagenarian as painful considering the status of a mother in the life of any child.

Tinubu and Ribadu paid the condolence visit at the home of the Murray-Bruce on Monday, to commiserate with them and prayed for repose of the Murray-Bruce matriarch.

Accompanying Ribadu on the visit at their home in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja was the founder and senior pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, and Ade Idowu.

Tinubu paid the condolence visit barely 24 hours after returning to Nigeria after a short stay in the United Kingdom (UK) where he had held different meetings with Nigerians living abroad.

As gathered, Tinubu, on his arrival to the country, was received by some leaders of the APC and they intimated him of the developments within the party and efforts been done to address them.

It was learnt that the Lagos State former governor arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja with his associates that accompanied him on the trip.

