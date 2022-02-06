Tinubu returns to Nigeria after UK trip

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria barely 10 days after he left the country to the United Kingdom (UK), to meet Nigerians abroad and possibly discuss his presidential ambition and plans for the country’s development.

As gathered, Tinubu, on his arrival to the country, was received by some leaders of the APC and they intimated him of the developments within the party and efforts been done to address them.

It was learnt that the Lagos State former governor arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja with his associates that accompanied him on the trip.

Tinubu’s arrival was confirmed by spokesman, Tunde Rahman, to newsmen saying “He (Tinubu) arrived at the Lagos airport just now and is on the way to his house.

With his return on Sunday, the APC leader is expected to continue consultations for his presidential bid which he described as a “lifelong dream”.

Tinubu had stayed in the United Kingdom for over three months in 2021 when he underwent surgery and therapy for knee injury.

He, however, returned to the country in October of the same year and travelled to some parts of the country to meet political juggernauts and stakeholders ahead of next election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

