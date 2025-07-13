Tinubu returns to Abuja after two-week foreign trip

President Bola Tinubu has returned to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja after a two-week diplomatic mission to Saint Lucia and Brazil, marking the end of his latest international engagements to woo investors to the country.

Tinubu was received at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by top government officials, including Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu; Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle; National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; Sokoto State former governor, Aliyu Wamakko; and Ibrahim Masari.

Tinubu returned to the country yesterday evening after departing the country on June 28, 2025 for St Lucia and 2025 Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS) Summit.

On leaving the country, the president visited Saint Lucia, who were celebrating their 45th Independence Anniversary, to strengthen ties with Caribbean nations and reinforcing South-South cooperation.

From there, the President travelled to Brazil on July 4 to attend the 2025 BRICS Summit, which held from July 6 to 7 in Rio de Janeiro.

The summit brought together leaders of emerging economies to discuss strategies for sustainable development and global economic reforms.

The President’s aircraft, a San Marino-registered BBJ (REG: T7-NAS), on Saturday departed Galeão International Airport at 12:50 p.m. local time (4:50 p.m. Nigerian time) en route to Nigeria.

This marks the conclusion of Tinubu’s latest two-nation tour, adding to his record of frequent international travel since assuming office in May 2023.