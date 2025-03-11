Tinubu renames Kano varsity after Yusuf Maitama

President Bola Tinubu has approved the renamed the Federal University of Education in Kano State after former ambassador, late Yusuf Maitama, in recognition of the deceased contribution to education development in the country.

Tinubu stated that the decision honours Maitama was to ensure that the deceased legacy remains a symbol of Nigeria’s socio-political contributions.

The president added that renaming the varsity was aimed at inspiring future generations to embrace values such as integrity, patriotism, and national unity.

The president’s decision was announced yesterday through a statement issued by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, and made available to newsmen.

The statement, titled President Tinubu Approves Renaming of Federal University of Education Kano to Yusuf Maitama Federal University of Education, noted that the institution, initially founded by the Kano State Government, is now one of seven specialized universities of education overseen by the Federal Government.

Maitama Sule (1929–2017) was a renowned statesman, diplomat, and nationalist. He also served as Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, where he played a key role as chairman of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid.