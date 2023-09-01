Tinubu removes Ondo, Cross River nominees from NDDC board list

President Bola Tinubu has approved the immediate replacement of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) representatives from Ondo and Cross Rivers States.

Tinubu removed Ondo representative Victor Akinjo, and replaced him with a new nominee from the state, Otito Atikase.

Also, the president equally approved the immediate replacement of the NDDC’s Cross River State Representative, Asi Oku Okang, with another individual from same state, Orok Otuk Duke.

Tinubu’s approval was contained in a statement released by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Friday.

According to the statement, Furthermore, the immedate past Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, is reappointed to a second term and will remain in acting capacity, pending the Senate’s confirmation of his reappointment.

