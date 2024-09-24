Tinubu rejects 65yrs retirement age bill

President Bola Tinubu has declined assent to a bill seeking to extend the tenure of service of legislative officers at the National Assembly, as well as the 36 state Houses of Assembly from 35 to 40 years and their retirement age from 60 to 65 years.

The president’s declined assent was conveyed in a letter read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday by the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

The harmonised controversial retirement age bill was first stepped down in February, 2024 for further research and consultation wirb stakeholders, after a significant number of senators voted against it.

The bill first introduced during the 7th Assembly, was transmitted to the 9th Assembly where it suffered a standstill and subsequently to the 10th Senate.

The President’s letter read that ‘ Upon thorough examination and careful consideration, I have decided to withhold my assent to the bill”, Tinubu wrote.

“This decision is made by the powers vested in me by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I wish to express my sincere appreciation for the diligent work of the Senate with regard to the drafting and passage of this Bill. I hope you will receive it with understanding. Please accept the assurances of my highest regard”, the letter read.

Akpabio presided over the resumption of legislative sitting after eight weeks of recess.