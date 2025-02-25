Tinubu rejected me as minister – El-Rufai

The Kaduna State former governor, Nasir El-Rufai has revealed that he was rejected to be a minister by President Bola Tinubu and not the lawmakers inside the national assembly, saying this is to clear their air over his denial to join the current administration’s cabinet.

The former governor further disclosed the president withdrew the nomination using the lawmakers as alibi to cover up his tracks and prevent public outcry as well as complaints from All Progressives Congress (APC) members.

He noted that the lawmakers played the script presented to them by the President which was reason they rejected his ministerial bid.

In an interview with newsmen yesterday, El-Rufai insisted that Tinubu himself opted to withdraw the nomination, debunking tales of a security-linked veto.

Furthermore, El-Rufai recounted how Tinubu, after his tenure ended as governor, openly sought his backing, which he agreed to provide without expecting favours.

“I don’t rely on appointments—I’m independent—but we negotiated for two months, and I accepted a cabinet spot with terms,” he stated.

“Then, Tinubu changed his mind. Don’t buy into rumours of a legislative rejection; it was purely his call.”

Meanwhile, El-Rufai also challenged alleged security objections from the Department of State Services (DSS).

He stated, “What issues? Where’s the proof?” He added, “Others with lesser credentials got through because Tinubu pushed for them—he’s human, free to adjust his decisions.”