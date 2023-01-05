Tinubu recommends repatriation funds on returned artifacts

Following the return of stolen artefacts from major parts of Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has recommended that the Western nations be made to pay repatriation funds on the items to the country especially Edo State, as compensation for the long years of denial.
Tinubu said that although these artefacts have been returned back to the owners, a chunk of the funds already made by former custodians through tourism should be repatriated into the country
He made the recommendation on Thursday at the party’s Presidential Campaign rally held at the University of Benin Sports Complex, Ugbowo Campus, Benin, to sensitize electorates on why he should be voted for during February 25 presidential poll.
