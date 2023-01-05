Tinubu recommends European nations pay repatriation funds on artifacts returned

Following the return of stolen artefacts from major parts of Nigeria, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has recommended that the Western nations be made to pay repatriation funds on the items to the country especially Edo State, as compensation for the long years of denial.

Tinubu said that although these artefacts have been returned back to the owners, a chunk of the funds already made by former custodians through tourism should be repatriated into the country

He made the recommendation on Thursday at the party’s Presidential Campaign rally held at the University of Benin Sports Complex, Ugbowo Campus, Benin, to sensitize electorates on why he should be voted for during February 25 presidential poll.

At the very electrifying rally, Tinubu applauded the return of Benin artefacts by some Western nations, describing their gesture as one that would be commended but incomplete.

The presidential candidate urged countries to pay some money to Edo State having made huge money from the returned artefacts through tourism and exhibitions.

“Edo people, prosperity has come, happiness has come, hope is back in your homes, knowledge is back in your community. I am happy about the returned artefacts. They are bringing our artefacts. I support the Oba of Benin who said our heritage must come back but I disagree with the Europeans.

“They have used our artefacts for exhibitions and tourism for decades in their museums to make money. They should not just send them back without money. When I become President I will ask them to pay us restitution. I will contribute to the building of the museum in Benin.”

In his address at the rally, the state’s former governor and Deputy Director- General of the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign, Adams Oshiomhole, said that come February 25, Edo people would use their PVC to appreciate Tinubu as a father of multi-party democracy in Nigeria.

“If you want to understand why Obasanjo failed to turn Nigeria into a one-party state, it was the resistance of Asíwájú and others.

“Obasanjo also wanted to take over Lagos. Asíwájú said you can’t do it. If you are a military general, I am a general of politics. He fought him to a standstill,” Oshiomhole added.

The former governor charged the mammoth crowd at the rally to mobilize their relatives and friends back home to vote for the APC candidate.

