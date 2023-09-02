Tinubu recalls ambassadors for embassies’ operation adjustment

President Bola Tinubu has recalled all career and non-career ambassadors from their duty posts worldwide, amid ongoing efforts to ensure Nigerian embassies deliver better services across world to Nigerians and other nationals willing to do engage the country.

The President’s directive is sequel to his careful study of the present state of affairs at Nigerian Consulate Offices and embassies worldwide, which many citizens had raised concerns on.

Tinubu’s decision was said to be in line with the administration’s renewed hope agenda which the President aimed to ensure world-class efficiency and quality services, will henceforth, characterize foreign and domestic service delivery to citizens, residents and prospective visitors alike.

In a statement released by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the president further directs that Nigeria’s United Nations Permanent Representatives in New York and Geneva be exempted from this total recall, in view of the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, holding later this month.

According to the statement, By the directive of the President, the recall of the affected officers takes immediate effect”.

Earlier, Tinubu had recalled Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola who was appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in January 2021.

In a letter dated August 31, 2023, Tuggar stated that the decision signaled the end of Ishola’s tenure as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the United Kingdom.

“By this communication, you are now expected to commence the process of winding down your affairs, and take formal leave of your host government within sixty days and to return to Nigeria by 31st October 2023 at the latest,” the document read.

“I seize this opportunity to express Mr. President’s appreciation for the service you have rendered in your capacity as Nigeria’s Ambassador and Principal Representative in the United Kingdom.

“While looking forward to welcoming you in Abuja on your return, please allow me to join Mr. President in thanking Your Excellency for your exemplary leadership and service to Nigeria. I wish you God’s continued guidance in your future endeavors.”

