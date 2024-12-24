Tinubu rallies support for less privileged during Christmas celebration

As the nation celebrates the joyous occasion of Christmas, President Bola Tinubu has used the opportunity to rally support for the less privileged, urging Nigerians to extend kindness and compassion to those in need.

Tinubu, who Emphasized the importance of caring for the vulnerable, called on capable citizens to look out for each other, especially those who are struggling regardless of their financial situations.

In his Christmas message, released to newsmen on Tuesday, he assured the citizens that his administration is committed to leading the country to the path of restoration and progress.

Furthermore, President Tinubu took a moment to extend his condolences to disaster victim families across the nation, praying that the lives of innocents would never again be cut short, particularly during this festive period.

According to the statement, “On this joyous Christmas Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to Christians across Nigeria and worldwide as we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, as narrated in the Holy Scriptures ”

” Christmas embodies the fulfillment of divine prophecy and symbolizes the triumph of love, peace, and unity. It is a poignant reminder that light can emerge even in the darkest times, bringing solace and hope. This belief resonates with people of all faiths. Indeed, God is with us. Recent tragic events in Ibadan, Okija, and Abuja deeply sadden us, and our thoughts are with those who continue to suffer from these heartbreaking incidents”

“We earnestly pray that such misfortunes do not revisit our families and communities and that the lives of innocents are never again cut short. I offer my deepest sympathies to the families enduring pain and loss this year, whether from floods, fires, or accidents. May we all find comfort and solace in our faith, the support of loved ones, and the abiding presence of Jesus Christ”

“Our compassionate and merciful God stands with the weak, the brokenhearted, and the sick. As we celebrate this blessed season, let us be mindful of those facing difficulties. They are not far from us—our neighbors, family members, and the people we encounter daily, whether in places of worship, markets, offices, or boardrooms. Kindness transcends financial status”

“Those with modest means and those with abundance need a smile or a word of encouragement. We must also honor our brave troops, who risk their lives to safeguard our nation. They deserve our prayers and steadfast support. Let us extend similar support and prayers to our nation’s leaders. With your backing, we can serve our country diligently and strive for prosperity. Nigeria is on a promising path of restoration and progress, with every indication pointing toward a bright future”

“In the spirit of this season, let us renew our hope and belief in a prosperous Nigeria. For those travelling during this festive period, I wish you safe journeys. Rest assured, the government is taking all necessary steps to ensure our transportation routes are secure and convenient. We also provide free train services and subsidized road transport costs on 144 routes nationwide to ease your travels. Wishing you all a Merry Christmas and a joyous and prosperous New Year”