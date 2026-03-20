Tinubu rallies Nigerians behind military amid terrorism index debate

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerians to unite in support of the nation’s security forces and actively contribute to efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability, amid ongoing debates surrounding Nigeria’s position on global terrorism rankings.

Tinubu, who was apparently reacting to the criticism against the administration’s approach to terrorism, stated that maintaining peace and security is a shared responsibility, not solely that of the government or the military.

He appealed for support after leading millions of Nigerian Muslims to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr festival, marking the end of 30 days of fasting.

Addressing the country’s security challenges at the Dodan Barracks praying ground on Friday, the President underscored that He called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and cooperate with security agencies by reporting suspicious movements and activities.

“The stability of peace and security of this nation is not the responsibility of one man alone. We must all be involved”.

Tinubu, meanwhile, urged citizens to respect the rule of law and support ongoing efforts to combat insecurity across the country.

He added that the citizens should also not abandon the values imbibed during Ramadan, stressing that the principles of love, charity, and national unity must continue to guide daily life beyond the fasting period.

“We must continue to be our brothers’ keepers, show good behaviour, and extend kindness to one another,” he said, noting that caring for the vulnerable and assisting the needy are central teachings that should define the nation’s collective conscience.

The President also highlighted the importance of religious tolerance and unity, noting that despite differences in worship styles, Nigerians serve one God.

He pointed out the rare coincidence of Ramadan and the Christian Lenten season as a moment for collective reflection and renewed commitment to national cohesion.

Tinubu further called on citizens to intensify prayers for the country, expressing optimism that sustained unity and cooperation would help overcome current challenges and strengthen national stability.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sulaimon Abou-Nolla, has appealed to Nigerians for prayers and support to the President, Governors and the council chairmen to deliver dividend of democracy for the country.

He said: “The whole essence of Ramadan is about fasting and it’s also about piety, being pious people and pious people entails that our way of life, our orientation, our character must live according to the dictates of our Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him. That means our interaction with people must be good.

“We ourselves, in terms of character, must be good people, and that’s the whole essence of Ramadan. Also, if you look at the situation all over the world, the tension, the fear, for instance the situation between Iran, Israel and the United States of America today, it’s affecting the living standard of our people today. We all need to be calm.

“This is a time for a lot of prayers. This is not the time for aggression, this is not the time for protests, but this is the time for us to continue praying for our country, and we need to love our country”