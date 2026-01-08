Tinubu rallies businessmen for deeper investment after N100trn NGX milestone

President Bola Tinubu has hailed Nigeria’s corporate sector, investors and capital market stakeholders following the historic crossing of the ₦100 trillion market capitalisation mark on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), describing the feat as a clear signal of renewed confidence in the nation’s economy.

Tinubu, who said the achievement marked birth of a new economic reality, urged Nigerian businessmen and investors to deepen their commitment to the local economy, assuring them that 2026 would deliver even stronger returns as ongoing economic reforms mature.

According to him, with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) crossing the historic ₦100 trillion market capitalisation mark, the country is witnessing the birth of a new economic reality and rejuvenation.g

The President, in a statement released on Thursday by his aide, Bayo Onanuga, said, noting that the milestone reflects growing investor confidence in Nigeria’s reform trajectory.

Tinubu highlighted the NGX’s standout global performance, pointing out that while many international markets struggled in 2025, Nigeria’s stock market surged. The NGX All-Share Index closed 2025 with a 51.19 per cent return, significantly higher than the 37.65 per cent recorded in 2024 and outperforming major global indices such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and several emerging-market peers.

“Nigeria is no longer a frontier market to be ignored—it is now a compelling destination where value is being discovered,” the President said, adding that the stock market’s performance mirrors broader economic health and investor trust in government policies.

He praised listed companies across sectors, citing resilient banks, innovative technology-driven firms and industrial giants that have strengthened local supply chains, all of which, he said, demonstrate Nigeria’s capacity to deliver strong returns on investment.

Looking ahead, Tinubu revealed that the pipeline of new listings on the NGX remains robust, with indigenous energy companies, technology unicorns, telecoms and infrastructure-heavy firms preparing to access the capital market. He said their entry would further boost market capitalisation while deepening democratic ownership of the economy.

Beyond the stock market, the President pointed to improving macroeconomic fundamentals, including easing inflation, currency stability and stronger external balances. He said inflation had declined steadily over the past eight months, falling from a 24-month high of 34.8 per cent in December 2024 to 14.45 per cent by November 2025, with projections pointing to 12 per cent in 2026 and the possibility of single-digit inflation before year-end.

Tinubu also cited Nigeria’s improving current account position, noting a $16 billion surplus in 2024 and projections from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that the balance would rise to $18.81 billion in 2026. Non-oil exports, he said, surged by 48 per cent by the third quarter of 2025, while exports to Africa nearly doubled.

Foreign reserves have crossed the $45 billion mark, according to the President, with expectations of surpassing $50 billion in the first quarter of 2026—strengthening the CBN’s ability to maintain currency stability.

He further outlined gains in infrastructure, healthcare and education, referencing expanding rail networks, new superhighways, revitalised ports, improved medical facilities and increased access to education financing through the Nigeria Education Loan Fund.

“Nation-building is a process, not a destination,” Tinubu said. “The ₦100 trillion market capitalisation is a signal to the world that the Nigerian economy is robust and productive.”

The President pledged to continue pushing reforms, including recently implemented tax and fiscal changes, aimed at building a transparent, inclusive and high-growth economy, while calling on Nigerian businessmen and investors to seize emerging opportunities and play a central role in the country’s economic transformation.