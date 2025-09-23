Tinubu raises N20b for national library project

First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu has mobilized over N20 billion in donations to support the long-delayed completion of the National Library project, which has been under construction for years.

The fundraising was made possible through the Oluremi Tinubu at 65 Fund, a special initiative launched to mark her 65th birthday, aimed at turning public goodwill into a lasting national legacy.

She disclosed this figure during an interactive session with State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“So far we have raised N20.4bn since this fund launched last week, and it’s still going trust me,” the First Lady told journalists.

Tinubu noted that the response from individuals, organizations, and communities across the country has been overwhelming, with the fund exceeding N20 billion in a remarkably short time.

The First Lady had previously urged citizens to contribute to the completion of the National Library as a birthday gift, rather than offering traditional presents and greetings.

Speaking on her motivation for launching the initiative, Tinubu emphasized that her actions are rooted in national service rather than political ambition.

“This is not about politics; it is about what I can do for my country,” she stated, reaffirming her commitment to promoting education and intellectual development in Nigeria.