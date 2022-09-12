Tinubu raises alarm on Peter Obi planning fake assassination

As the kick-off for 2023 presidential election campaign draws near, the campaign council for the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Bola Tinubu, has raised the alarm that the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has concluded plans to allegedly carry out a fake assassination attempt on himself to garner sympathy from Nigerians and possibly vote during the poll.

It said that the LP flagbearer aimed to kit some youths with APC T-shirts and record them as if the ruling party was after him considering the support he had garnered since becoming LP presidential candidate.

According to the campaign council, the strategy is part of the first in a series of incendiary actions planned by Obi and other members of his campaign team to create confusion across the country.

The Director of media and public affairs and official spokesperson for the APC Presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, raises the alarm on Monday, in a statement made available to newsmen reacting to a video in circulation in which Obi alleged that one of Tinubu’s Group was spreading Whatsapp messages calling on the Yoruba not to vote for him.

Keyamo urged Nigerians to join the APC to condemn this strategy as well as others that would be deployed by the members of the Anambra State former governor’s campaign team for next year’s poll in the country.

He said: “We are also aware that plans are afoot by Mr. Peter Obi to fake an assassination attempt on himself and hire Labour Party boys dressed in APC caps and T-shirts to attack some Labour Party offices. It is all part of the “US Plan”. It is the first in a series of incendiary actions planned by this ill-prepared but desperate candidate.

“We call on all well-meaning Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic origins or political divides, to rise up and condemn these tactless tactics”, he added.

On the message alleged by Obi to have been brought into circulation by members of the APC presidential election, Keyamo denied any of Tinubu’s group was responsible for the statement and challenged Obi to reveal the author of the message.

“All groups supporting the APC Presidential Candidate and his running-mate have clear designations with well-known promoters. In addition, it is only messages released by the APC Presidential Campaign Council that are officially authorized and for which we take responsibility.

“We wish to state that it is obvious Mr. Peter Obi deliberately concocted that message and circulated that offensive video himself as a campaign strategy in order to come across as a victim of some kind of ethnic agenda, whereas in truth, he is the real agent provocateur of an ethnic agenda”, he added.

The Minister also debunked claims that the APC presidential candidate was already considering withdrawing from the race on health grounds.

According to him, this is nothing but a figment of their warped imaginations. Our candidate is strong, healthy and fit enough for the coming campaigns. The opposition will hear loud and clear from him soon.

