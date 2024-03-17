Tinubu puts Army attack death toll at 17

President Bola Tinubu has described the attack in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State as needless death, just as he disclosed that 16 soldiers and one civilian were killed by the hoodlums.

The president added that the attack was an unconscionable crime perpetrated by the hoodlums against the Nigerian people.

Tinubu, meanwhile, said that the Nigerian Army has been given full autonomy to go after the perpetrators and bring to justice those responsible for the attack.

The president expressed his grief in a statement he signed on Sunday and made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, “On Saturday morning, the Nigerian people and I woke up to the dreadful news of the unprovoked killing of our brave military personnel during a rescue mission in Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The incident occurred on Thursday, March 14, 2024, when our troops, responding to a crisis between Okuama and Okoloba communities in Delta State, were ambushed. A Commanding Officer, two Majors, one Captain, and twelve soldiers sadly lost their lives. One civilian was also killed.

“As the Commander-in-Chief, I join all well-meaning Nigerians and the men and women of our armed forces to mourn and express my profound grief over the needless death of our gallant soldiers.

“I extend my profound condolences to the families of these fallen soldiers, their colleagues, and their loved ones. The military high command is already responding to this incident. The cowardly offenders responsible for this heinous crime will not go unpunished.

“This incident, once again, demonstrates the dangers faced by our servicemen and women in the line of duty. I salute their heroism, courage, and uncommon grit and patriotism.

“As a nation, we must constantly remember and honour all those who have paid the ultimate price to keep our nation safe, strong, and united. The officers and men who died in Okuama community have joined the pantheon of great men and women who gave their all, with honour, in the service of our fatherland.

“Members of our armed forces are at the heart and core of our nationhood. Any attack on them is a direct attack on our nation. We will not accept this wicked act.

“The Defence Headquarters and Chief of Defence Staff have been granted full authority to bring to justice anybody found to have been responsible for this unconscionable crime against the Nigerian people.

“My government will not relent until we achieve peace and tranquillity in every part of Nigeria”.