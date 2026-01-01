Tinubu promises to strengthen security ties with US, others

Following successes recorded over terrorist after the United State attacks, President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s security architecture in 2026 through deeper cooperation with regional and global partners.

Tinubu stated that the cooperation would be strengthened as the administration continue to advance ongoing reforms aimed at tackling terrorism, banditry, and other security threats to the country.

In his New Year’s address to the nation on Thusday, the President said that security and intelligence agencies would intensify their collaboration with international allies to eliminate all threats to national security.

He stressed that protecting lives, property, and Nigeria’s territorial integrity remains a top priority of his government.

Tinubu noted that while economic reforms are critical, sustainable development cannot be achieved without peace and stability.

He said the government would continue to adopt a comprehensive security approach that combines intelligence-led operations, international partnerships, and institutional reforms.

“In 2026, our security and intelligence agencies will deepen cooperation with regional and global partners to eliminate all threats to national security.

“We remain resolute in protecting lives, property, and the territorial integrity of our country. I continue to believe that a decentralised policing system, with appropriate safeguards, complemented by properly regulated forest guards and anchored on accountability, is critical to effectively addressing terrorism, banditry, and related security challenges.

“To achieve our objectives in 2026, we must all play our part. Nation-building is a shared responsibility.

“We must stand together in unity and purpose, uphold patriotism, and serve our country with honour and integrity in our respective roles. Let us resolve to be better citizens, better neighbours, and better stewards of our nation,” he averred.

Tinubu reiterated his support for a decentralised policing system, describing it as essential to addressing Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

According to him, such a system must be implemented with appropriate safeguards, strong accountability mechanisms, and clear regulatory frameworks.

He also highlighted the role of properly regulated forest guards as a complementary security measure, particularly in tackling banditry and criminal activities in hard-to-reach areas.

Tinubu stated that these measures, when effectively coordinated, would strengthen internal security and enhance the capabilities of law enforcement agencies.