Tinubu promises to restore Nigeria’s status as global oil producer

Following the resuscitation of Warri refinery after many years of inactive, President Bola Tinubu has promised to ensure the country regains its glory and pride as a major oil-producing country globally.

Tinubu noted that his administration’s comprehensive plan for the country’s petroleum industry is to ensure energy efficiency and security, saying that the Warri refinery coming onboard after the Port Harcourt facility proves that the plan is entirely on course.

The President stated this on Monday while commending the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited after returning Warri refinery to 60 percent operation capacity,

He expressed his administration’s determination to ramp up local refining capacity and make Nigeria a hub for downstream industrial activities in Africa.

“The restart of Warri Refinery today brings joy and gladness to me and Nigerians. This will further strengthen the hope and confidence of Nigerians for a greater and better future that we promised. This development is a remarkable way to end the year following the feat recorded earlier with the old Port Harcourt Refinery. I am equally happy that NNPC Limited is implementing my directive to restore all four refineries to good working condition”.

On the Warri refinery, the president expressed his profound joy at the re-opening of the Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company by the NNPCL, describing it as another remarkable achievement in 2024 that has strengthened Nigerians’ hope in his administration.

“I congratulate Mele Kyari and his team at NNPCL for working hard to restore our national pride and make Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa,” Tinubu said.

Meanwhile, he enjoined NNPCL to accelerate repair work on Kaduna Refinery and the 150,000 (bpd) second refinery in Port Harcourt to consolidate Nigeria’s position as a global energy provider.

The All Progressives Congress-led administration of President Muhammadu Buhari awarded the contract for the complete rehabilitation and overhaul of the four state-owned refineries.

WRPC will focus on producing and storing critical products, including Straight Run Kerosene (SRK), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), and heavy and light Naphtha.