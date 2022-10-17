Tinubu promises to reposition industries, create jobs, others

The Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has disclosed that part of his blueprint for Nigeria’s development, if elected as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor during 2023 election, would be to introduce modern policies and programs that could drive and revitalize the country’s economy towards becoming an industrialized nation rather than depending on oil.

Tinubu said that the his administration would attract Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and create a conducive environment that would aid investments to thrive across the country.

He gave the assurance on Monday during an interaction with the Arewa Joint Committee at Arewa House, Kaduna on Monday.

The APC presidential standard bearer pledged to consolidate on investments of the Buhari’s administration in all sectors of the nation to build on the successes recorded.

He said his administration would, just like he did upon assumption as Lagos State Governor in 1999, bring out workable policies to ensure that insecurity is nipped in the bud in the North and across the country.

The former Lagos State Governor, who indicated that the administration would focus on tackling underinvestment and effective management, noted that the country is endowed with resources that could be harnessed for greater economic development.

“Our economic plan would utilize the vast natural resources we have, through strategic investment in infrastructure which will lead to the diversification of the economy and wealth creation across the entire country. We will pay attention to modern economic drivers such as the digital economy, creative industries, and sports and entertainment sectors for the benefit of our young people.

“The APC Federal Government has taken several measures to build infrastructure and improve the ease of doing business across the country. This has been complemented by the efforts of some of our states to attract investments in diverse sectors of the economy.

“Under my leadership, the Nigerian government will be business-friendly. We shall support private businesses in our country and attract foreign direct investment to create jobs, re-industrialize our country and accelerate economic development. Nigerian businesses in sectors like banking and cement have successfully ventured out of the country to build thriving subsidiaries. We will build a strong domestic economy, expand the capacity of our domestic market to support growth, and encourage export capacity in the areas of our competitive advantage. We have the endowments to be a prosperous country. I will lead a renewed push to move us from the status of a nation of potential into a country of actual accomplishments as an economic dynamo.”

Tinubu also promised to focus on using his experience of building human capital, which made Lagos one of the largest economies in Africa to grow the nation’s economy to an enviable height.

“Using my experience of building human capital, industries, and institutions, which has led to Lagos being one of the largest economies on the continent, I will reposition our existing industries and make them a competitive source of industrialization and growth not just for the North but the entire country. It is time to fetch water from a dry well I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, have done it before and I will do it. We will find a way where there are no roads!

“I will ensure that we take advantage of our resources to convert cotton to textile, plants to pharmaceutical products, groundnut to edible oil, cassava to ethanol and starch, etc., thereby building competitive advantage for our farmers through value addition.

“I will attract investments and create the enabling environment that will ensure the resurgence of our moribund industries and continue the infrastructural revolution of this administration on the railways and highways all over the country and invest in our inland waterways for safer and efficient transportation to complement this industrialization vision,” he said.

Tinubu further noted that the North has a greater advantage in agriculture and under his presidency, the region will emerge as the hub of agribusiness in Africa through huge investment in the sector in collaboration with the private sector.

“Agriculture is of special interest to me. It is both an economic and existential issue for every country.

