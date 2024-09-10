Tinubu promises support to Borno flood victims

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep concern about the flooding in parts of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

The worst flood in recent decades has displaced thousands of residents and affected facilities such as the Post office and the Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the State, especially to the families that have lost their means of livelihood due to the disaster triggered by the overflow of the Alau Dam on Tuesday.

While relevant authorities are still assessing the damage wrought by the flood, the President calls for the immediate evacuation of people from affected areas.

The president assured the State Governor, Babagana Zulum, that the Federal Government is ready to collaborate to address the immediate humanitarian needs of the affected people.

He orders the National Emergency Management Agency to assist the flood victims.

The President remains committed to mobilising federal resources to support the state during this difficult time.