Tinubu promises new strategies to tackle security challenges, others

As Nigerians join rest of the world to celebrate the 2023 Eid-il-Adha, President Bola Tinubu has assured the citizens that new measures would be introduced to tackle numerous challenges facing the country especially security and economic issues.

Tinubu disclosed he, the Vice President, Kassim Shetimma, and other members of his team were currently intensifying energy towards discovering new strategies that could be implemented to give the country desired solutions.

He noted that the decisions taken by the administration within one month after assuming office including removal of fuel subsidy and Service Chiefs including the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) were product of the ongoing efforts to ensure the country return to where Nigerians desired for the nation.

The president disclosed that as the administration moves to introduce new policies and programmes, the citizens should also support the apex government with hope and believe that the nation would be better.

Tinubu stated this on Tuesday in his 2023 Eid-il-Adha, which was his first after assuming office as former president Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

According to the statement, I join Muslims in Nigeria and all over the world in observance of Eid-el-Kabir. We must thank Almighty Allah for the grace to witness another Eid.

“As we immerse ourselves in the joy of this moment and celebrate, let us remember those who may not be as fortunate like us.

“Coming as the end of religious activities spanning the first ten days of the Islamic Month of Dhul Hijjah, Eid-el-Kabir enjoins us as Muslims to show mercy and compassion to our fellow humans.

“Eid-el-Kabir is a festival of sacrifice and total obedience to Allah as exemplified in the exceptional action of Prophet Ibrahim.

“There is no greater sense of duty ever recorded in history outside the ennobling example of Prophet Ibrahim in offering his only son Ismail as sacrifice to Allah.

“The best way by which we can demonstrate this example is in how we conduct ourselves in relation to our fellow citizens and in our duties to our beloved country. We must imbibe and manifest those values inherent in Prophet Ibrahim’s life, namely; complete devotion to Allah, tolerance, patience, perseverance, selflessness, love and compassion.

“This season, let us endeavour to multiply good deeds with our kindness to our fellow Muslims and others by helping and supporting the weak and vulnerable in our communities. By so doing, we showcase the values and virtues of our faith.

“At the moment, our country is going through some challenges especially with our struggling economy and simmering security challenges. While I acknowledge all of these, I want to assure you that they are not insurmountable. I am working day and night with my team, fleshing out solutions. We have started with the decisions taken so far, to reform our economy and remove all impediments to growth.

“As we embrace the present challenges, we must face the future with vigour and Renewed Hope with the confidence that our tomorrow shall be better and brighter. I wish you all a happy Sallah celebration”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

