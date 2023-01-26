Tinubu promises IDPs return to ancestral homes, education, others

Concerned by the growing number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised to return IDPs in Benue and other states across the country to their ancestral homes once he is elected.
Aside from that, Tinubu said that efforts would be made to ensure that what led to their displacement, insecurity, would be prevented to ensure that they do their businesses legitimately.
He gave the assurance on Thursday while addressing thousands of supporters during the APC presidential rally at Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, Benue state capital.
According to the Lagos state former governor, Nigerians have no business staying in IDP camps. And once you elect me I will close IDP camps and return those displaced to their various communities and bring hope to them.
Comments are closed, but trackbacks and pingbacks are open.