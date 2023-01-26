Tinubu promises IDPs return to ancestral homes, education, others

Concerned by the growing number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps, the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has promised to return IDPs in Benue and other states across the country to their ancestral homes once he is elected.

Aside from that, Tinubu said that efforts would be made to ensure that what led to their displacement, insecurity, would be prevented to ensure that they do their businesses legitimately.

He gave the assurance on Thursday while addressing thousands of supporters during the APC presidential rally at Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, Benue state capital.

According to the Lagos state former governor, Nigerians have no business staying in IDP camps. And once you elect me I will close IDP camps and return those displaced to their various communities and bring hope to them.

“My administration will also invest in the quality of our democratic governance and in what must be our democratic security. We have heard your pleas. We know of the insecurity, of the violent clashes and of the loss of lives and property.

“Our security agenda will work. It will protect the people and secure the land. My national security plan invests heavily in surveillance equipment, in technology and training of our security forces. We stop the terrorists, kidnappers, killers and bandits.

“We will mobilise the totality of our national security assets to protect all Nigerians from real danger and from the real fear of danger.”

Speaking to the needs of Benue youths, Tinubu assured that his administration would ensure access to quality education and education loans to allow brilliant and indigent students to have higher education.

On his plans if elected president, Tinubu promised to establish agricultural and industrial hubs, which will help expand businesses and improve local incomes.

The APC flagbearer added that under his administration, Benue would become a global leader in agriculture, bringing further income to the state.

“Rather than just growing food crops, you will package, process and brand food items for other African and global markets exportation.

“My administration will establish commodity exchange boards guaranteeing prices for important crops so that you are ensured a decent living for your hard work. Our Agricultural plan will establish agricultural hub and improve access to finance. Both of these will enable you to modernise farms operations, improve productivity while reducing labour through mechanised farming tools and modern technology.”

“Working with the state government, we will encourage mining in the State in a regulated and sustainable way that benefits your communities and gives the labourer a just wage for his daily work.

“Limestone, lead, tin, and marble will be extracted and sold in Nigerian and foreign markets to stimulate the economy and enrich the people.”

Earlier, Minister of Special Duties and former governor of Benue State, Senator George Akume, extolled Tinubu’s leadership qualities and magnanimity as he charged Benue voters to vote for the APC candidate en mass, assuring them that they will not regret it.

The Minister recalled his friendship with Tinubu since 1993 and called him a friend of Benue people that can be trusted.

Describing Tinubu and his running mate as persons free of extremist tendencies, Akume said: “when so many churches were destroyed by Boko Haram in Borno, he (Shettima) rebuilt many of them”.

The Plateau State governor and Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong, Deputy National Chairman (South) of the APC, Abubakar Kyari and the state governorship candidate, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, all asked the voters in the state to rally behind the APC for a more guaranteed future.

Other dignitaries at the rally included the APC Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima; Niger State governor, Abubakar Sani Bello; former Edo State governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Senator Barnabas Gemade, among others.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

