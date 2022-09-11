Tinubu promises IDPs, others support ahead 2023 elections

The wife of All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 presidential candidate, Oluremi Tinubu, has promised to support widows, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and people with special needs if she becomes the country’s next first lady in 2023.

She explained that the visit was not to campaign, but to familiarise and give support to the less-privileged and to let them know that she felt their pains.

Tinubu, speaking during a visit to Karon-Majigi Ward of Gwarimpa and Yar Goje Community of Abuja Municipal Area Council said that she was there because of the work ahead and that one doesn’t just jump into the waters without learning how to swim.

“This is like a familiarisation tour to every part of Abuja, to know the people who have special needs and to see how we can ameliorate their sufferings.

“Because in a situation like this, they are more like voiceless, so we are here to see and assure them that they are not alone, and that we feel their pains.

“So at least, if God happens to get us to that exalted position, we don’t just go there blindly without really understanding what is in our communities and environs,” she said.

She said that she would embark on more of such visits to other communities ahead of 2023 general elections to have a first hand information of what was going on in local communities.

She further added that if elected, the Tinubu-Shettima presidency would leverage on Buhari’s achievements to ensure a better living for all Nigerians and the development of the country.

As gathered, in her entourage was Nana Shettima, wife of Sen. Kashim Shettima, APC Vice Presidential candidate and the party’s National Women Leader among other dignitaries.

Tinubu who currently represents Lagos Central in the Senate, distributed food items, including rice, maize, beans, cartons of noddle, vegetable oil, and condiments to the less-privileged in the communities visited and presented a cash gift to members of the communities to share.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

