Tinubu promises children protection against cyberbullies, exploiters, abusers

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to safeguarding Nigerian children from cyberbullying, exploitation, and abuse through stricter enforcement of child protection laws and policies that promote their safety both online and offline.

Speaking at the 2025 Children’s Day celebration, Tinubu unveiled a new public awareness initiative titled “See Something, Say Something, Do Something” aimed at deepening the culture of vigilance and responsibility for children’s safety across the country.

In his address to mark the celebration, the President launched the nationwide campaign, saying, “Our children’s safety cannot be solely anchored on government policies but on community vigilance.”

According to him, the campaign is part of his Renewed Hope Agenda’s effort to address the theme of this year’s Children’s Day: “Stand Up, Speak Up: Building a Bullying-Free Generation.”

Describing the theme as timely, Tinubu noted that it speaks directly to the culture his administration is building, one where every child feels safe, respected, and heard, both in physical spaces and digital communities.

While emphasizing the importance of ensuring a safer future for Nigeria’s young population, the President pointed to alarming statistics, noting that children encounter various forms of bullying in schools.

“Globally, more than one in three children experience bullying regularly. In Nigeria, studies estimate that up to 65% of school-age children have experienced some form of physical, psychological, or social aggression. This is unacceptable. A child who learns in fear cannot learn well. A child who grows in fear cannot grow right,” he stated.

In his message, President Tinubu said his government has a duty to protect every Nigerian child, defend their rights, and help them achieve their dreams.

He said the government is already taking action by implementing the National Plan of Action on Ending Violence Against Children (2024–2030), which he officially launched.

The plan, according to him, lays out clear steps to stop child abuse, punish offenders, and support victims, with proper funding and teamwork from different sectors.

The President also mentioned that the government is working on updating the Child Rights Act (2003) and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (2015) to make them stronger and ensure they are followed across the country.

He added that the Cybercrime Act will be fully enforced to tackle online bullying and child exploitation.

“Let me be clear—there is no place for violence, bullying, or neglect in today’s Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu also announced that all 36 states have now adopted the Child Rights Act, calling it a big step forward in the country’s efforts to protect children.

However, he stressed that laws alone are not enough and called on parents, teachers, religious leaders, lawmakers, and all citizens to work together to keep children safe.

To help with this, the President revealed that the government is expanding the use of the Child Protection Information Management System (CPIMS), a digital tool that helps track and respond to child protection cases in real time.