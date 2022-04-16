Tinubu promises banditry-free Nigeria, better economy, others

The National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a top presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu, has promised to put an end to banditry and other security challenges confronting Nigeria and introduce policies and programmes that could help fix the country’s economy.

Tinubu said that if elected, his administration would ensure that the economy becomes better to serve the desire of the citizens and that all necessary measures would be taken in other to hand over to the youths a better Nigeria where everyone irrespective of their status would be committed as well as united towards the development of the country.

He noted that Nigerians should consider his antecedent in public particularly while serving as the Lagos State Governor and rally behind him to fix the country and place it above its peers globally.

The Lagos state former governor made the promises after receiving an endorsement from youths under the aegis of Progressive Youth of Southwest who described him as a contender with a clear vision and high capacity.

During the endorsement ceremony that took place at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena in Onikan axis of Lagos, Tinubu described the support rally as massive, and that he would replicate the gesture if elected by working hard to positively change the story of the country for young people.

At the rally also attended by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday, the APC national leader said young people could no longer continue the lamentation of the past but must brace themselves to work for a new nation that would have limitless opportunities and possibilities.

The youths, Tinubu said, must eschew politics of bitterness and disunity, urging them to lend themselves to projects initiated to change the story of the nation for good.

“I am here, not for myself, but for you and our collective future which our youths represent. We feel your anger whenever you are angry; I will never blame you for that. The promises of the past have not done enough to help you build a future from the onset. But, I disagree with the excuses that we cannot help it; we can help it. All you need is courage, determination, and perseverance. You must develop a can-do attitude; you must have the grit and determination to change the story of poverty and banditry.

“We cannot continue the lamentation of the past. We have to brace up for a new Nigeria. You have to be ready for the task ahead. If you have no voter card, go and get it. If you have it, go for a revalidation of your card. You cannot be part of 1.4 billion youths using Instagram and have no PVC to vote. The youths are the reason why I am here to contest. I want to be president for you all; commit yourselves to this project and drive me there.

“All we have to do is to build a united Nigeria. When we started in Lagos, we used to pick up dead bodies on the streets. Today, Lagos is one of the most progressive States. We can build a new Nigeria, where prosperity will not be isolated and limited to the family of the poor. A united Nigeria is our dream, a free Nigeria is our commitment and a violence-free Nigeria is what we promise we will hand over to you.”

Earlier, Sanwo-Olu gave a hint on what the youths should expect when Tinubu is elected president, noting that the APC leader had been a passionate supporter of youths.

Aside from giving opportunities to youths to flourish in their areas of activity, the Governor said young people would be part of the major drivers of the Tinubu presidency.

Sanwo-Olu, accompanied by his Deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and other cabinet members, gave a thumbs up to the conveners for what he called “an overwhelming support” shown at the rally. The massive crowd, the Governor said, was an indication of the firm belief in the competence and capability of Tinubu to lead in the next political dispensation.

“I thank our teeming youths across the Southwest for coming to declare this overwhelming support and endorsement for your great leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to become the next president. Asiwaju is the only person who will ensure the youth stand as stakeholders in the next Government.

“The endorsement you give to our leader is one step towards realisation of the Tinubu 2023 project. The most important step is to turn out bigger at the delegate election and complement your support with votes for Asiwaju to win the party’s nomination as presidential flag bearer. Come next year, by the grace of Almighty, we will all be going together for Asiwaju’s inauguration in Abuja as elected president.”

The APC National Youth leader, Dayo Israel, said the youths had the choice to make in deciding who becomes the next president, but said their choice must be given to a leader who had been tested and could be trusted for progressive leadership.

