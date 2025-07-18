Tinubu promises Akwa Ibom leaders support on infrastructure development

President Bola Tinubu has assured the people and government of Akwa Ibom State of his administration’s unwavering support for critical infrastructure development in the state.

Tinubu noted that his administration, through its Renewed Hope Agenda, would ensure even development across the country to tackle internal and external migration.

He gave the assurance on Friday when the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, and two senators representing the state, Aniekan Akpan and Ekong Sampson, paid him a courtesy visit in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

While welcoming the delegation, the President emphasized his administration’s commitment to inclusive national growth, noting that no region or state would be left behind in the ongoing effort to rebuild and reposition Nigeria’s economy and social infrastructure.

“We are working for every part of this country, and Akwa Ibom will not be left out,” President Tinubu said.

“Your ARISE Agenda aligns with our Renewed Hope vision. We must work together to achieve a stronger, more prosperous Nigeria.

He particularly commended the Akwa Ibom governor’s grassroots-oriented initiatives under the ARISE Agenda, describing policy as a “model for collaborative governance” that complements federal priorities in education, health, road infrastructure, and economic empowerment.

The visit also featured the formal presentation of Aniekan Akpan and Ekong Sampson, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, Governor Eno expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his warm reception and reassurances, noting that the state government is open to deeper partnerships with the Federal Government to accelerate infrastructure and human capital development.

“We came to consolidate our support for Mr. President and also align our development vision with that of the Federal Government,” Eno stated.

“Akwa Ibom is ready to collaborate in key areas such as roads, power, and youth employment.

The delegation also used the occasion to commiserate with the President over the recent passing of his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, describing his death as a “national loss” and a moment to reflect on the values of service and integrity.

Akpabio, who facilitated the meeting, praised Tinubu for his open-door policy and responsiveness to issues affecting all regions, including the South-South.

“We’re confident that with this level of engagement, Akwa Ibom will witness unprecedented federal attention,” Akpabio added.