Tinubu priotizes vacation above Nigerians lives- Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has faulted President Bola Tinubu’s decision to embark on a foreign annual leave at the expense of Nigerians who were attacked and killed daily across the country by bandits.

Obi, who expressed displeasure over the move, stressed that the current state of the country does not require that the leader embark on leave without providing solutions to the challenges confronting the citizens.

According to him, the president left the nation “at a time Nigeria was in dire need of his presence to deal with myriads of challenges”.

Obi expressed his concern on Friday in a statement about the president’s intermittent travels across Europe and, in particular, France.

According to the former Anambra State governor, the President’s frequent visits abroad give an impression of a man getting increasingly uncomfortable in his home.

He said: “From all indications, our President is not finding his home in Nigeria conducive for a long stay, and it should be concerning to us.

“Just yesterday, for the umpteenth time, Mr. President waved the nation goodbye again, barely 6 days after his return to Nigeria, after he spent 15 whole days for just a five-day engagement.

“He is now heading for about his 10th trip to France in two years, this time for his annual holiday. It does look like Mr. President is running away from Nigeria at every slight opportunity.

“And one would wonder why so much of his two years in office has been spent on holidays or away from the very country he was elected to preside over.

“Meanwhile, at least 79% of Nigerians have been reported to be facing food insecurity, that is, over 180 million people facing hunger.

“Nigeria, just last month, was declared the worst country to give birth, and just weeks ago, the worst place to live, with the world’s worst life expectancy. We deserve a president with all hands on deck to solve these issues.

“Across Nigeria, last month alone, while Mr. President was on one of his very many trips, over 50 people were killed in the horrifying mosque and village attack in Katsina State, with over 60 people kidnapped. This is exclusive of the many bandit attacks and kidnappings just last month.

“One would have expected that the president would at least visit one of these states when he arrived 6 days ago.

“Or at least visit Niger State, where just yesterday, 60 of our citizens, women and young children, died in a boat mishap with many more still missing.

“What would it have taken the president to take a less than 30-minute trip to Niger State from Abuja in his jet? Mr. President could have, at least, visited the grieving families in Niger before jetting off again.

“Where is the compassion for Nigerian lives, Mr. President? How many more need to die for you to preside over the country?

“No holiday is more important than the Nigerian lives you swore to protect. At a time when Nigerians need leadership, empathy, and presence, a President should not choose foreign holidays.

“True leadership is about sacrifice and the ability to improve healthcare, invest in quality education, pull millions out of poverty, and guarantee the security of every citizen. A New Nigeria is possible.”