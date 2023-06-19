Tinubu prepares for France’s trip ahead 2023 global financial summit

President Bola Tinubu will be leaving the country for France ahead of his first foreign trip to participate in the signing of a New Global Financial Pact in Paris.

Tinubu would be joining other world leaders to sign the pact that places vulnerable countries on priority list for support and investment destination for investors globally.

Nigeria is expected to benefit from the pact that is scheduled to be signed by the world leaders between Thursday, June 22 and June 23 in the European nation.

The move became necessary following devastating impact of climate change, energy crisis, and after effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president, as gathered, would be leaving the country on Tuesday ahead of the two-day summit to be hosted by France President, Emmanuel Macron.

Tinubu’s participation was made public on Monday through a statement made available to newsmen by the Presidency.

According to the statement, The President will participate in the two-day Summit, June 22 and 23, that looks at opportunities to restore fiscal space to countries that face difficult short-term financial challenges, especially the most indebted; mobilize innovative financing for countries vulnerable to climate change; foster development in low-income countries, and encourage investment in “green” infrastructure for the energy transition in emerging and developing economies.

President Tinubu and the other global leaders, multilateral institutions, financial experts and economists will take a more holistic look at the recovery of economies from the impact of COVID-19 pandemic, and rising cases of poverty, with a view to providing access to finance and investment that will leverage inclusive growth.

The Summit, which will be hosted by President Emmanuel Macron of France, will be held at Palais Brongniart.

The President will be accompanied by members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and senior government officials. He will return to Abuja on Saturday

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

