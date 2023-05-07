Tinubu praises Osimhen after shooting Napoli to Italian league victory

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has joined millions of Nigerians saluting the heroic performance of Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, efforts to ensure that his Italian club, Napoli, win the Seria A title after 33 years.

Tinubu, who acknowledged the prowess of Osimhen Infront of goal post, has described the striker as one that become real deal in sports.

In a short statement released on his official social media handle on Sunday, the Lagos State former governor stressed that he is personally proud of the striker’s achievement which showed the never-say-die attitude of Nigerians.

Osimhen during the week scored yet another vital goal for Napoli as they held Udinese to a 1-1 draw away from home, the match which cemented their status as this season’s league winner even with five matches yet to be played.

Just as the world watched in awe the coronation of King Charles III in England, the President-elect said another “coronation” also took place in Italy.

He wrote: ” I think we can all agree that there was another coronation in Italy where our son, Victor Osimhen, claimed the crown as the new King of Serie A!

“The real deal, or idán gangan as younger folks may describe him; Victor has continued the fine tradition of Nigeria’s footballing excellence on the global stage. We are all proud of him and wish him well in what is already a remarkable career.” Tinubu added

