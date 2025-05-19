Tinubu policies behind mass defection to APC- Cross River chairman

The Cross River State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alphonsus Eba, has attributed the wave of defections to the ruling party across the country to the impactful policies of President Bola Tinubu.

Eba emphasized that the party’s growing popularity stems from bold leadership and a clear policy direction both at the national and state levels.

Speaking during a live interview on FAD FM in Calabar on Monday, Eba said the recent influx of members into the APC was not due to coercion but rather a reflection of public confidence in the current leadership.

“Nobody has been forced to join us. What you’re seeing is people willingly aligning with a party that is delivering on its promises,” he said.

He highlighted key achievements in the areas of security and governance, particularly citing progress made in Cross River State under Governor Bassey Otu as evidence of the enabling environment created by the federal government.

“When I came on board in 2021, I made it clear that we were embarking on political evangelism — a mission rooted in peace, unity, and development. Today, the results speak for themselves,” the chairman stated.

The APC chairman further asserted that President Tinubu’s policies have played a pivotal role in stabilizing various sectors of the economy, empowering state governments, and restoring public trust in governance.

“At both the national and sub-national levels, the APC is one. The performance of our governor is largely made possible because of the support from the federal government,” he noted.

He concluded by congratulating the new members who have joined the APC and encouraged continued unity and confidence in the party’s leadership.