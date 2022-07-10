Tinubu picks Borno ex- governor as running mate after Masari’s resignation

Following the resignation of Ibrahim Masari as All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice presidential candidate for the 2023 election, the party’s candidate and national leader, Bola Tinubu, has picked Borno State ex-governor, Kashim Shettima, as his new running mate.

Tinubu said that his decision to pick Shettima was made after Masari met him and declared that he would be stepping down from his position as his running mate and to focus on other things.

The Lagos State former governor personally disclosed his choice to journalists at the Daura residence of President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday.

The APC flag bearer made the announcement after meeting the president to pay Sallah homage on Buhari who arrived his home town on Friday.

