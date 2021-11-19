Tinubu pays Dangote condolence visit after brother’s death

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has paid a condolence visit to the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, and other members of the family, over the death of their brother and Vice President of the group, Sani.

Tinubu, while commiserating with the family over the demise of the industrialist, told Dangote and other family members that the news of Sani’s death came to him as a rude shock.

The Lagos State former governor, who was accompanied on the visit to Kano by the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Friday, described Sani as a gentleman although his lifetime.

He said: “I call on the family to take heart and continue to pray for the repose of the soul of late Sani Dangote. We are here not to just commiserate or console you, we are here together to mourn our dear brother.

“Sani is not yours alone, he is a Lagosian and a great Nigerian and a friend and a brother to all of us here. I am not a preacher, but I know what it means to suddenly lose a close relation, especially a brother,” Tinubu added.

The APC national leader, whose visit came barely 24 hours after Sani’s body was interred at their family house in Kano, also condoled with the grandfather of the deceased, Aminu Dantata.

“Death is a demonstration of Allah’s will, it is not about money, because money cannot buy life. We pray to Allah to forgive his sins and grant him paradise,” he said.

Responding, Dangote commended Tinubu for identifying with the family to mourn the exit of Sani and wished him a safe trip back to Lagos.

