Tinubu pardons, honours Abiola, Yar’adua Ken Saro-Wiwa, others

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on key figures in Nigeria’s democratic and human rights struggles, including Kudirat Abiola, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and the late leader of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ken Saro-Wiwa.

Tinubu posthumously conferred the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Abiola, describing her as a heroine of democracy, while honouring Yar’Adua with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).

The president also granted a posthumous presidential pardon to Saro-Wiwa, who was executed alongside eight others, collectively known as the Ogoni Nine, on November 10, 1995, by the then military administration of General Sani Abacha.

Saro-Wiwa was also conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), while the remaining eight were awarded the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) honours, in addition to receiving a presidential pardon.

“I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State,” the President added.

Tinubu made this announcement at the National Assembly during his State of the Nation address to mark June 12 Democracy Day.

According to him, the national honours conferred on 139 heroes were meant to recognize their outstanding contributions to shaping the country’s democracy and to acknowledge the enduring legacy of their sacrifice.

A full list of the awardees as announced by President Tinubu:

Kudirat Abiola – CFR

Shehu Musa Yar’Adua – GCFR

Prof. Humphrey Nwosu – CON

Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu – CON

Alhaji Balarabe Musa – CFR

Pa Alfred Rewane – CFR

Bagauda Kaltho – OON

Chima Ubani – OON

Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti – CON

Alao Aka Bashorun – CON

Chief Frank Kokori – CON

Emma Ezeazu – OON

Bamidele Aturu – OON

Fredrick Fasehun – CON

Prof. Festus Iyayi – CON

Dr. John Yima Sen – OON

Alhaja Sawaba Gambo – CON

Dr. Edwin Madunagu – CON

Dr. Alex Ibru – CON

Chief Bola Ige – CFR

Pa Reuben Fasoranti – CFR

Senator Ayo Fasanmi – CON

Senator Polycarp Nwite – CON

Nurudeen Olowopopo – CON

Prof. Wole Soyinka – GCON

Prof. Olatunji Dare – CON

Kunle Ajibade – OON

Nosa Igiebor – OON

Dapo Olorunyomi – OON

Bayo Onanuga – CON

Ayo Obe – OON

Dare Babarinsa – CON

Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah – CON

Senator Shehu Sani – CON

Governor Uba Sani – CON

Barrister Femi Falana, SAN – CON

Prof. Shafideen Amuwo – CON

Barrister Luke Aghanenu – OON

Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi – CON

Hon. Labaran Maku – OON

Dr. Tunji Alausa – CON

Mr Nick Dazang – OON

Hon Abdul Oroh – OON

Odia Ofeimun – CON

Seye Kehinde – OON

Barrister Felix Morka – CON

Barrister Ledum Mitee – CON

Hon. Olawale Osun – CON

Dr. Amos Akingba – CON

Prof. Segun Gbadegesin – CON

Mobolaji Akinyemi – CFR

Dr. Kayode Shonoiki – CON

Prof. Julius Ihonvbere – CON

Prof. Bayo Williams – CON

Senator Abu Ibrahim – CFR

Senator Ame Ebute – CFR

Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu – CON

Ken Saro-Wiwa – CON

Saturday Dobee – OON

Nordu Eawo – OON

Daniel Gbooko – OON

Paul Levera – OON

Felix Nuate – OON

Baribor Bera – OON

Barinem Kiobel – OON

John Kpuine – OON