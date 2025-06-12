Tinubu pardons, honours Abiola, Yar’adua Ken Saro-Wiwa, others

President Bola Tinubu has conferred national honours on key figures in Nigeria’s democratic and human rights struggles, including Kudirat Abiola, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and the late leader of the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP), Ken Saro-Wiwa.
Tinubu posthumously conferred the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Abiola, describing her as a heroine of democracy, while honouring Yar’Adua with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR).
The president also granted a posthumous presidential pardon to Saro-Wiwa, who was executed alongside eight others, collectively known as the Ogoni Nine, on November 10, 1995, by the then military administration of General Sani Abacha.
Saro-Wiwa was also conferred with the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), while the remaining eight were awarded the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) honours, in addition to receiving a presidential pardon.
“I shall also be exercising my powers under the prerogative of mercy to grant these national heroes a full pardon, together with others whose names shall be announced later in conjunction with the National Council of State,” the President added.
Tinubu made this announcement at the National Assembly during his State of the Nation address to mark June 12 Democracy Day.
According to him, the national honours conferred on 139 heroes were meant to recognize their outstanding contributions to shaping the country’s democracy and to acknowledge the enduring legacy of their sacrifice.
A full list of the awardees as announced by President Tinubu:
Kudirat Abiola – CFR
Shehu Musa Yar’Adua – GCFR
Prof. Humphrey Nwosu – CON
Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu – CON
Alhaji Balarabe Musa – CFR
Pa Alfred Rewane – CFR
Bagauda Kaltho – OON
Chima Ubani – OON
Dr. Beko Ransome-Kuti – CON
Alao Aka Bashorun – CON
Chief Frank Kokori – CON
Emma Ezeazu – OON
Bamidele Aturu – OON
Fredrick Fasehun – CON
Prof. Festus Iyayi – CON
Dr. John Yima Sen – OON
Alhaja Sawaba Gambo – CON
Dr. Edwin Madunagu – CON
Dr. Alex Ibru – CON
Chief Bola Ige – CFR
Pa Reuben Fasoranti – CFR
Senator Ayo Fasanmi – CON
Senator Polycarp Nwite – CON
Nurudeen Olowopopo – CON
Prof. Wole Soyinka – GCON
Prof. Olatunji Dare – CON
Kunle Ajibade – OON
Nosa Igiebor – OON
Dapo Olorunyomi – OON
Bayo Onanuga – CON
Ayo Obe – OON
Dare Babarinsa – CON
Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah – CON
Senator Shehu Sani – CON
Governor Uba Sani – CON
Barrister Femi Falana, SAN – CON
Prof. Shafideen Amuwo – CON
Barrister Luke Aghanenu – OON
Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi – CON
Hon. Labaran Maku – OON
Dr. Tunji Alausa – CON
Mr Nick Dazang – OON
Hon Abdul Oroh – OON
Odia Ofeimun – CON
Seye Kehinde – OON
Barrister Felix Morka – CON
Barrister Ledum Mitee – CON
Hon. Olawale Osun – CON
Dr. Amos Akingba – CON
Prof. Segun Gbadegesin – CON
Mobolaji Akinyemi – CFR
Dr. Kayode Shonoiki – CON
Prof. Julius Ihonvbere – CON
Prof. Bayo Williams – CON
Senator Abu Ibrahim – CFR
Senator Ame Ebute – CFR
Uncle Sam Amuka Pemu – CON
Ken Saro-Wiwa – CON
Saturday Dobee – OON
Nordu Eawo – OON
Daniel Gbooko – OON
Paul Levera – OON
Felix Nuate – OON
Baribor Bera – OON
Barinem Kiobel – OON
John Kpuine – OON