Tinubu, others mourn Pan-African credit rating agency boss

President Bola Tinubu has led Governors, diplomats, and many others mourning the demise of the founder of Agusto & Co, a Pan-African credit rating agency, Bode Agusto, who died at the age of 68.

Agusto, who was former Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, founded the firm which had assisted many African nations in attracting investors through evaluation of their economy and rating them to give investors better knowledge of the economy.

Tinubu, in a statement released by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, expressed profound sadness concerning the demise of Mubasheer Olabode Agusto, who served as an Adviser (Budget Matters) to President Olusegun Obasanjo during his second term in office.

Through the statement released on Thursday, the President extends his heartfelt condolences to the Agusto family and their friends who are mourning in the wake of his passage into glory. According to the statement, “As an accountant with exceptional talent, Bode Agusto served at various times as a former Assistant Vice President of Citibank Nigeria; a Partner in PriceWaterHouseCoopers (PwC); Non-Executive Director of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and the Shell Nigeria Pension Fund; in addition to his service as a Member of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria. “The President acknowledges Bode’s unparalleled contributions to the financial world, as well as the public and private sectors of Nigeria. “Emphasizing Bode’s pursuit of sustainable economic growth in the public service, President Tinubu notes that the distinguished Chartered Accountant continued to share his wealth of knowledge even when faced with serious medical challenges. “Even in the face of formidable health challenges, Bode continued to generously share his time and wealth of knowledge on economics and business strategy. He was consistently eager to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy. His impact will resonate through generations, and I pray that God grants his soul eternal rest”.

The news of Agusto’s death was first announced by the Chairman of Proshare Nigeria, Olufemi Awoyemi, through a short statement released on his official social media handle.

He said: “Bode Agusto, the founder of Agusto and Co, was the pioneer who taught us all how to respect facts and data in our engagements.

“A great human being and a fabulous teacher you were. Your teachings, delivered with conviction, will always be with all of us; our career paths were impacted by you”.

Before his death, Agusto was an independent researcher and consultant on Economics, Finance, and Business Strategy.



The company, established in 1992, is a business information company with the view of gathering and providing information on select African economies and industries



